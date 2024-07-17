The San Diego Padres are another team that finds themselves in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. The Padres are just one game back of the third Wild Card spot and have the star-studded lineup to make a run. They also have a General Manager in A.J. Preller who is known to make big trades and has not been shy in doing so already this season. Dylan Cease went from the Chicago White Sox to the Padres before the season started and Luis Arraez came in from Miami in May. How could trade deadline additions of Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yusei Kikuchi, and Isaac Paredes help the Padres get back to the playoffs?

Starting help from Yusei Kikuchi

With Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish both sidelined for the better part of a month, the Padres need starting pitcher depth. Across the continent, the Toronto Blue Jays are sputtering in last place in the American League East. With Kikuchi headed to free agency after this season, the Blue Jays should be cashing in on his value.

The Padres have four starters under team control for 2025, Darvish, Musgrove, Cease, and Michael King, so there would be no pressure to keep Kikuchi this winter. All things considered, this would be on the lower end of MLB trade deadline returns. The Blue Jays need outfield help in their prospect pipeline and they'll get some in this proposal.

Padres receive: RHP Yusei Kikuchi

Blue Jays receive: INF/OF Graham Pauley (SD #6), OF Homer Bush Jr (SD #8)

Helping replace Tatis Jr. with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Padres' star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for an extended period with a stress reaction in his right leg. While Tatis will not be out for the entire season, it is still imperative to replace his production in the interim. The Wild Card race can get away from any of these teams very quickly and Jazz Chishom Jr. would help plug the hole offensively and defensively.

Luis Arraez's current injury situation also must be considered when looking at a Chisholm trade. The Marlins have been playing Chisholm at second base for the first time since 2022 in recent weeks which would help the Padres if Arraez continues to battle his thumb injury.

The Marlins are looking for infielders to boost their pipeline and they will take advantage of the Padres' depth in that category. Because Chisholm has two more years of team control, this will be a higher price than our first proposal.

Padres receive: INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins receive: SS Leodalis De Vries (SD #4, OVR #80), INF/OF Graham Pauley (SD #6), C J.D. Gonzalez (SD #12)

Long-term addition from Isaac Paredes

Returning to the AL East, the Tampa Bay Rays are not having the season they hoped for and could part with infielder Isaac Paredes. With three years of team control after 2024, Paredes would be another versatile infielder to add to San Diego's diamond. He has played at first, second, and third during his career and has hit for power in his time with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay has a recent track record of producing top-notch starting pitching, namely Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, but their pipeline does not have the pitching depth needed to continue that trend. They will target San Diego's arms in their prospect pool in their return for Paredes.

Padres receive: INF Isaac Paredes

Rays receive: RHP Dylan Lesko (SD #3, OVR #78), LHP Austin Krob (SD #9), C Brandon Valenzuela (SD #11)

The Padres have the pieces to make a deep run in the National League this postseason but will need to make a move to fulfill that promise. The trade market is plentiful and considering their history of making deals, it would be surprising if San Diego sat out the MLB trade deadline.