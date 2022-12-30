By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280,000 million contract. With Bogaerts now in San Diego, the Padres appear to be willing to trade two high-potential players.

While the Padres upgraded their offense with Bogaerts, they reportedly still covert starting pitching. So much so, that the team has considered trading either outfielder Trent Grisham or infielder Ha-Seong Kim, via Dennis Lin of the Athletic.

“Industry sources have indicated that San Diego is open to discussing either player – Grisham, in particular,” Lin writes.

Grisham has been with the Padres for the last three seasons. In 394 games, he has hit .222 with 48 home runs, 165 RBI and 31 stolen bases. Grisham has at least 10 home runs in all three years with the Padres, but his batting average has dipped every season. The offensive output hasn’t been great.

However, Grisham is still just 26-years-old. He is a two-time Gold Glover and is under contract through 2026 on a team-friendly deal. San Diego can sell a team on Grisham’s upside for a player ready to lead the Padres to a World Series as early as 2023.

Kim has been in San Diego the last two seasons. In 267 games, he has hit .235 with 19 home runs, 93 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Like Grisham, Kim hasn’t been fantastic as an MLB hitter.

Yet, Kim offers any team positional versatility. He has appeared at second base, third base and shortstop through his MLB career. He is still only 27 years old and is under contract and is under contract until 2027.

Both Grisham and Kim have shown upside through their brief MLB careers. However, the Padres are looking to win now. If they could flip either player for an immediate difference maker, San Diego seems ready to make the move.