By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres once again struck gold as they signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a massive 11-year $280 million dollar deal late Wednesday night.

The Padres established themselves as a series contender last season when they finished three games shy of a World Series bout against the Houston Astros. Now, they continue to improve the roster and will also get star Fernando Tatis Jr. back in late April.

Prior to the signing of Bogaerts, the Padres had the sixth-best odds to win the World Series in 2023 ranging anywhere from +1800 to +2000 odds. After the addition of the X-Man, the Padres now have +1000 odds to win it all which is tied for the fourth-best odds behind the Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: World Series Odds

Houston Astros: +550

Los Angeles Dodgers: +700

New York Yankees: +900

San Deigo Padres: +1000

Philadelphia Phillies: +1000

Atlanta Braves: +1000

New York Mets: +1000

This is good value for a team that was so close to getting to the Fall Classic. The Phillies, Mets, and Braves are even with the Padres in terms of odds but stay tuned because once this offseason concludes there will be many more changes. Man, that NL East is something isn’t it?

The Friars now have a deadly lineup, especially when Tatis Jr. returns. Bogaerts will likely remain at shortstop which will force some changes in the Padres’ infield. As of now, Jake Cronenworth would slide over to first and Ha-Seong Kim would play second. Tatis Jr. will likely play the outfield or even DH for a while.

General manager A.J. Preller is a magician when it comes to offseason additions. He’s transformed this team into a contender thanks to the help of owner Peter Seidler. There is no telling if this will be his last off-season move. Don’t be shocked if he continues to add on more talent to bring San Diego their first-ever World Series title.