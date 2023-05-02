The San Diego Padres lost a bit of pitching depth on Tuesday but could soon get it back. Veteran righty Julio Teheran opted out of his minor league contract and will become a free agent. He said he would be open to re-signing with the Padres and the feeling is mutual.

Teheran has not made an appearance in a major league game since April 2021. The two-time all-star signed a minor league deal with the Padres last November. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 innings in Triple-A this season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 240 games in the major leagues.

The Padres have plenty of starting pitchers that they trust ahead of Teheran, hence why he never got his shot in the big leagues. He’ll now have the chance to be scooped up by another team or possibly get another opportunity with the Padres. Still just 32 years old, Teheran is trying for one last shot in the major leagues.

The Padres’ pitching staff as a whole has been middle of the pack this season. They have a 4.57 team ERA and have allowed 137 runs, the 10th most in the league. Teheran might not be the answer to all of their pitching troubles but offers decent depth in a position that teams certainly need depth in.

Depending on the situation that he wants to be in, Julio Teheran may have a chance to pitch in the major leagues this season but not for a contending team. If he wants to work his way back onto a playoff roster he may be advised to return to the Padres organization.