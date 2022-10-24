Austin Nola’s hilarious response in reference to congratulating Aaron Nola after Padres’ loss to Phillies

San Diego Padres’ catcher Austin Nola was asked whether he congratulated his brother and Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Aaron Nola on reaching the World Series, per Bob Nightengale.

“I love my brother, but I have to let those emotions pass before I even talk to him,” Austin Nola said. “I’m going to congratulate him, but not right now. H*ll no.”

Austin Nola does have some bragging rights after getting a base hit off of Aaron Nola during the NLCS. Nevertheless, Aaron has the ultimate bragging right title after the Phillies clinched the NL Pennant.

Aaron Nola previously got brutally honest on facing his brother in the NLCS.

“I want to beat him. I want to go to the next round and let him go home.”

Both Aaron and Austin Nola have been key contributors to their teams. Aaron is considered to be one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. He and Zach Wheeler make up a dynamic front-end of the pitching rotation duo.

Meanwhile, Austin Nola is a versatile catcher. He features strong hitting and running ability for a backstop. He isn’t quite the star that Aaron is, but Austin is still a productive big league player without question.

Aaron Nola’s Phillies are now gearing up to face the talented Houston Astros in the World Series. Houston will be favored by many but Philadelphia is playing a highly impressive brand of baseball at the moment.

If Aaron Nola ends up winning the World Series, it is going to be a long Thanksgiving dinner for Austin Nola.