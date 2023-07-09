San Diego Padres star Blake Snell has thrown like one of the best pitchers in the NL this season and proved it in his latest start against the New York Mets. However, for as impressive as Snell has been, he still didn't receive an All-Star nomination.

His start against the Mets saw the Padres come away with a 3-1 victory. Snell racked up 11 strikeouts and didn't allow a run over six innings. But when even that didn't earn him a spot on the All-Star team, Snell had a somber realization, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

“Congrats to those guys, they deserve it,” Snell said. “For me, obviously I want to play in that game, pitch in that game. So that does suck. But I can't control it. Just keep pitching.”

Snell has made 18 starts this season, going 6-7 overall. Take away the record and Snell holds an impressive 2.85 ERA and a 132/49 K/BB ratio. He is second amongst Padres pitchers with 30+ innings pitched in ERA. His 132 strikeouts outright lead San Diego as no other pitcher has 100+ Ks.

Blake Snell has got to experience the All-Star Game once before. Back in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell not only got the nod but won AL Cy Young. In his third year with the Padres, Snell appears to have re-gained form and cemented himself as one of the Padres rotation leaders.

It may not have led to an All-Star appearance, but Snell is still going to toe the rubber. When he next takes to the mount, Snell will be looking to help the Padres reach the postseason and prove why he deserved to be an All-Star.