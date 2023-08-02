The San Diego Padres were busy at the MLB trade deadline. On Wednesday, they added their deadline acquisitions (RP Scott Barlow, 1B Garrett Cooper, 1B Ji-Man Choi) to the active roster, per Padres radio host Sammy Levitt. LHP Ray Kerr was also added to the active roster while LHP Tim Hill was placed on the 15-day IL. Finally, the Padres optioned C Brett Sullivan to Triple-A and designated former highly-regarded pitching prospect Brent Honeywell for assignment.

Padres trade deadline moves

The Padres and New York Mets were two of the most active teams during the offseason. Despite making plenty of high-profile signings, both teams have struggled in 2023. The Padres, however, believe they can still make a run and opted to buy ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, the Mets chose to sell.

San Diego made various different acquisitions. They acquired Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates to boost their pitching and position player depth. In addition to some other low-profile trades, the Padres landed star reliever Scott Barlow from the Kansas City Royals.

The Padres will still have a difficult time making a run at an NL West division title, as San Diego currently sits 8.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Making an NL Wild Card run remains a realistic possibility though. These deadline moves will help matters for San Diego without question.

Of course, the Padres' already talented roster cannot be overlooked either. If San Diego's stars can step up and the team receives quality production from their newcomers, the team will emerge as a dangerous contender down the stretch.