The San Diego Padres have all the talent, but just not the wins. That has been the story so far in the 2023 MLB regular season for Xander Bogaerts and company, who just suffered a series sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers following a 10-6 loss Sunday.

With that loss, the Padres sank lower to nine games below .500. Earlier this August, San Diego was just a win away from reaching the .500 again when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 at home. But that simply did not happen, as the Padres lost 14 of their next 20 games, including the one after that victory over their rivals in the National League West division.

“Every time, it’s always when we get close to the .500 mark, (stuff) goes the other way,” Bogaerts said, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s rolling in that great direction, and as soon as it’s one game from .500, it just goes.”

The Padres are virtually out of the running for the NL West title, as they are now 20 games outside the top spot of the division. If they are to make the 2023 MLB playoffs, they likely will have to do it via the Wild Card route, but that is also going to be easier said than done, considering that they're eight games out of the third and final spot in the Wild Card race in the NL.

Coming up next for the Padres is a three-game series at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals where they will look to start turning things around — again.