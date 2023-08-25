The San Diego Padres are not giving up hope of making a playoff run. It's an uphill battle, and the trades they made at the deadline haven't exactly panned out as expected. Nonetheless, there is a month left, and anything can happen over the next few weeks.

With September approaching, the rosters are set to expand, which always serves as a perfect time for teams to get a look at what they have for the future. The Padres farm system took a hit the past few years with some trades for big names, including Juan Soto. But there is still a ton of talent, and here are a few players the Padres could call up in September.

INF Eguy Rosario

Rosario can play 2B, 3B, and SS and spent a brief stint with the Padres in 2022. In Triple-A this season, he has hit .244 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases and has proven to be a massive threat on the basepaths. Rosario was reinstated from the 60-day IL at the beginning of August and could benefit from a trip to the majors.

Moreover, the Padres could use a capable pinch-runner, especially in late-game situations where they need some speed on the bases. Matt Carpenter is hogging a roster spot, although it's only a matter of time before the Padres decide to cut ties with him. Rosario could provide a decent bat off the bench with some terrific speed and impressive defense, as highlighted during his short stint with San Diego last September.

What a play by Eguy Rosario! pic.twitter.com/MAFbOaJs6Y — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 4, 2022

SS Jackson Merrill

This is something every Padres fan would love to see. Merrill is the #2 prospect in the farm system and was the 27th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Merrill got moved up to Double-A earlier this season, and the Padres have even been using him at other positions, including the outfield and first base, in anticipation of bringing him up to the roster sooner than expected.

It was reported earlier in August that the Padres were considering promoting Merrill, but the numbers certainly make it an intriguing decision. In 34 games with the San Antonio Missions, Merrill is hitting .299 with four home runs and 23 RBIs, including an .846 OPS. Merrill even did his best Fernando Tatis Jr. impression and stole home a day after Tatis did the same thing in the majors.

Yesterday, Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home, today it’s Jackson Merrill. pic.twitter.com/m1UN6CcyyM — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) August 18, 2023

OF Tirso Ornelas

The third and final player on this list is outfielder Tirso Ornelas. The only issue here is that he is not on the 40-man roster. But, Ornelas has been in the Padres farm system since he was 17 years old, so it might be time for the franchise to give him an extended look and see if he is a part of their future plans or not.

Ornelas had 11 home runs with 51 RBIs in Double-A San Antonio before being moved up to Triple-A, and he has hit .296 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 29 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas. He has at least one hit in each of his last 10 games entering Friday and has more than one hit in eight of those games, so he has been seeing the ball much better.

His power is unquestioned, but his strikeout rate has been the biggest downfall for Ornelas up until this point. He was sent back down to Double-A in August but was moved back up recently, and his latest offensive streak has been a huge plus for the Chihuahuas.

Shame he got sent down to AA but Tirso Ornelas had two homers today. First was off rehabbing big leaguer Jake Woodford. pic.twitter.com/6bGKTpvvE2 — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 14, 2023

He provides a capable left-handed bat off the bench for the Padres, and he could see some quality playing time as the organization decides if they want to hold him for the future or use him as a trade piece.