The San Diego Padres are off to a forgetful start to the 2023 season. Sitting at 21-26, the Padres are playing well below expectations and their star-studded lineup hasn’t helped the cause much this season.

The Padres have the worst team batting average in the league, hitting for a .222 average. They’ve scored the second-fewest runs in the National League so far.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said that the team needs to find consistency at the plate if San Diego wants to turn its season around.

“We’ve said quite a bit that we need to get a few of these games under our belt to start having us feel like we should and have in the past,” Melvin said. “It’s just been a long stretch. So, you know, one game is not going to do it. It’s nice to be able to sit on it for an off day. But we’re going to have to sustain it, and we’re going to have to have more of these to feel good about where we’re going.”

The Padres scored seven runs in their win on Sunday, the most runs they’ve scored in a single game since May 3. The win ended a four-game skid, setting up San Diego for a long road stand on the East Coast. They’ll visit the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins for nine games total.

The Padres still have time to turn things around this season, but the offense has to heed Bob Melvin’s message and find a way to show up more often for San Diego.