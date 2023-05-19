Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The San Diego Padres reportedly placed 3B Manny Machado on the injured list prior to their game versus the Boston Red Sox on Friday, per Kevin Acee. Brandon Dixon was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The Padres were previously hoping Machado, who’s dealing with a hand injury, would be able to avoid an IL stint. Manager Bob Melvin discussed the decision to place Manny Machado on the IL, per 97.3 The Fan.

“It’s getting better (Machado’s injury), we got an off day coming up, didn’t feel like he could play this weekend,” Melvin said. “It’s not something you want to push on top of that. He’s a guy that can play in pain, we saw it last year. We just want to get ahead of this thing and hopefully he’s 100 percent come… when we get to New York.”

Melvin said Machado’s injured list placement is backdated, so the third baseman could return next week when the Padres travel to The Bronx to battle the New York Yankees. However, San Diego won’t rush him back either.

For the Padres, not much has gone right in 2023. Losing Manny Machado is far from ideal and this is a ball club that is under .500 at the moment. San Diego was expected to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West this year. Although they still can get back on track and make a run at the division, the Padres certainly face an uphill climb right now.

We will provide updates on Manny Machado’s status as they are made available.