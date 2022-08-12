Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended by the MLB for 80 games due to a violation of its performance-enhancing drug policy, and now the San Diego Padres star has broken his silence about the issue.

The Padres explained that he has taken a medication that he didn’t know contained the MLB-banned substance Clostebol. He was apparently getting a treatment for ringworm, but he admitted he did not do his due diligence to make sure everything he’s putting in his body is safe and free from those banned substances.

Tatis also shared that he has initially appealed the suspension, but since it was a result of his massive mistake, he decided to just let it go and serve his suspension immediately. That means he won’t be playing for the team this year and return in 2023 instead.

“I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love,” Tatis said in a statement released by the MLBPA, per Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

“I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test. I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s absence is certainly a major blow to a Padres team hoping to contend in the World Series after acquiring Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.

While Tatis has yet to feature for the team due to injury, his return was largely expected to give San Diego that much-needed boost to propel themselves to true contender status. Now, fans have to wait until next year to see the duo and what they can do together.

It will be a long wait for Tatis. Hopefully, he won’t repeat the same mistake as he recovers and spends more time on the sidelines.