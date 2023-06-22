Catcher interference has been a major subject of discussion over the past week. There have been multiple plays at the plate where a runner has been called safe because the catcher apparently didn't give them a lane to slide. However, the calls have caused confusion and frustration for the teams they went against. This happened during a recent San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants game, as a Giants' runner was ultimately called safe after looking at replay. He was initially called out on a play at home though.

Padres manager Bob Melvin already made his thoughts extremely clear on the situation. Fernando Tatis Jr. also spoke out on what occurred in the game, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

“It flipped the entire energy of the game,” Tatis said. “It was another dagger to us, and I mean, I don’t know. I got nothing else, man. It’s just a new rule, and I still don’t understand that.”

Tatis Jr. made the throw to the plate to catcher Gary Sanchez in the first place. The Padres were on the verge of gaining momentum after such a tremendous play by the outfielder, but the overturned call took it all away. Although it's still early in the season, this was a big game. San Diego currently sits in fourth place while San Francisco is second in the National League West.

MLB must start giving detailed explantations after making questionable calls like this. Players, managers, and fans deserve to know why certain decisions are made, especially after replay leads to the final call.