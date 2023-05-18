A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The losses continue to pile up for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres, who just came off a humiliating series loss to the Kansas City Royals — a team that has less than half of San Diego’s payroll this season.

There is no denying that the Padres are among the most disappointing clubs so far in the 2023 MLB regular season, and their fans are not shying away from showing their true feelings about the team. During Wednesday’s series finale versus the Royals at Petco Park, the Padres heard loud boos from their fans, which was enough for Fernando Tatis Jr. to comment about it after the game.

“The way that we’re finishing the game, I would boo ourselves too,” Tatis said, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

After winning the first leg of the three-game series against the Royals at home, the Padres suffered back-to-back losses to finish the homestand, culminating in a 4-3 loss Wednesday. Fernando Tatis Jr. went hitless on five at-bats in that game, while Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto combined for a 0-for-8 line at the plate. Yu Darvish took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in 5.1 innings of duty on the mound.

The Padres are now just 20-24 and have won just twice in their last 11 games. Following the loss to the Royals, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres slid down to fourth in the National League West division, with the Colorado Rockies just a game behind San Diego.

The Padres will look to right their ship in the upcoming series at home versus the Boston Red Sox which starts on Friday.