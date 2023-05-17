After splitting the first two games of the series, the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres face in game three of the series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Padres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Royals had been on a four-game losing streak until scoring five runs in the second inning and getting the win over the Padres. Their five runs were the most they have scored in their last six games. The Royals are now 13-31 on the season and in last in the AL Central. They have only won back-to-back games on the road once this year, but that was also in California in interleague play, as they did against the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres broke a five-game losing streak with their 4-0 victory over the Royals in game one but lost in game two by a score of 5-4. They have been struggling to score in their last ten games, as they have gone 2-8 in those games. The Padres have scored over four runs just one time in those ten games, averaging 2.7 runs per game in that span.

Here are the Royals-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Padres Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+116)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-140)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Royals vs. Padres

TV: BSKC/BSSD

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are struggling to score this year. They have scored just 178 runs this year, which places them 23rd in the majors. A major part of the issue has been their lack of power. They have hit just 43 home runs, which is under one per game. It ranks them 22nd in the majors in that category. The Royals are just hitting .233 on the season, with an on-base percentage of .297, the worst in the majors.

Salvador Perez has been leading the Royals in driving in runs this year. He has 25 RBIs on the year, which is tied for 36th in the majors. He has driven in 12 runs so far this month while batting .333. Perez also has done damage against right-handed pitching this year. On the season, Perez is hitting .301 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs against righties.

Most of the lineup has struggled against right-handed pitchers this season, overall. Edward Olivares is one of the exceptions. He is hitting .238, which while not great, is better than his average against lefties on the year. Olivares has been struggling so far in May, hitting just .108 on the month. He had his first hit in five games yesterday, and this could be a good chance to keep the turnaround going.

The Royals will be sending Carlos Hernandez to the mound in this game. It will be his first start of the year, but he has pitched in 18 games all in relief. He has pitched 20 innings, giving up 18 hits and ten runs in those games.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres were supposed to have a high-powered offense, but instead, it has been a complete disappointment. The Padres rank 27th in runs scored and RBIs this year. They are last in the league in batting average and 21st in OPS. The offense with Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz, and Jake Cronenworth scoring less than the one led by Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. Bogaerts started the season on fire. After 20 games, he was hitting .350 with 22 doubles, and nine RBIs. That has crumbled as of late. In May, Bogaerts is hitting just .184, with three doubles, and two runs batted in. Bogaerts is hitting better against right-handed pitching this year, hitting .288 with five home runs and 11 RBIs against them.

While a lot of the lineup is struggling, Juan Soto is starting to find his groove. This month Soto is hitting .365 with an OPS of 1.149. He has driven in nine runs and hit two home runs on the month, plus ten doubles. Soto has also hit better on the year against right-handed pitching. This year he is hitting .296 against righties, with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

On the mound for the Padres will be Yu Darvish. Darvish is currently 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. His last time out the Padres lost, as he gave up two runs in six innings of work while striking out seven. The story of the season for Darvish has been a lack of run support. He has given up two or fewer runs five times this year. In those games, He is 2-1, and the Padres have lost three of them.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres and Royals are both not very good offensively. However, the Padres have the better pitcher on the mound in this game. The Royals have not won back-to-back on the road since the very first two road games of the season. With Darvish on the mound and not a quality starter of their own, the Padres will win this one.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-140)