San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t just bring his A-game to the field yesterday against the Cincinatti Reds, but also showcased his exceptional style. Donning a pair of customized Dior 1 Jordan sneakers, he picked up a hit in his first at-bat at Petco Park since the 2021 season. These sneakers perfectly matched the Padres‘ pinstripe uniforms, adding a touch of luxury to his stride.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats are 🔥 📷: @xamplebrand pic.twitter.com/6MYQjJDCgI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 2, 2023

And Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t lose his stride anytime soon, as he’s fresh off a Triple-A reassignment a result of punishment stemming from a failed drug test in 2022. Tatís missed the first 21 games of the 2023 season, while playing for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Air Jordan 1 was created by Peter Moore and introduced by Nike in 1985, revolutionizing the sneaker industry. It was the first-ever signature sneaker for an NBA player, and it launched the modern sneaker frenzy. The Jordan 1 launched the Air Jordan line and established a culture that has lasted more than three decades. Jordan sneakers are collected, traded, and treasured by sneakerheads all around the world, and the Jordan 1 remains a standard in sneaker collections.

In the 2023 season, Tatis has been a force to be reckoned with, boasting a .304 batting average and two home runs across 10 games. His presence has rejuvenated the Padres, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Alongside other talents like Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, the Padres now possess one of the most formidable lineups in the MLB, eyeing a deep run in October.