Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

One of the joys of professional sports is marveling at the failed attempts to honor athletes using their own likenesses. The latest artifact gone wrong is of San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto.

A statue of Soto was put up for the Padres’ series against the San Francisco Giants that will take place at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City. Just one problem: it looks absolutely nothing like him and has gotten baseball fans to join together to roast it. Take a gander at the statue in question:

I am assuming this Juan Soto statue was done by a fantasy baseball owner frustrated by his recent slump pic.twitter.com/tSDqnNEefO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 29, 2023

The shape of his head is somewhere between a peanut and a lima bean and is much bigger proportionally to his body. The Padres helmet is somehow too big for that colossal head. The end of his belt loop is trailing off like it’s a karate belt. What even are the shoes? And the face just looks wrong. The expression, the agape mouth and eyes that are super close to being cross-eyed and not of the same size — it all just looks wrong and nothing close to Soto.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Soto statue has received comparisons to the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust and the courtroom sketch of Tom Brady. The attempted work of art looks nothing remotely similar to the Padres star and it’s unclear if that was the intention of its creator. If it turns out that the creator was going for more of a caricature than a realistic likeness, opinions can be shifted accordingly. But for the time being, baseball fans everywhere are getting their licks in.

“This statue of Juan Soto almost looks as bad as his career .218 AVG and .375 SLG with the Padres. Almost,” writes baseball scribe Dan Clark. It certainly doesn’t help that the Padres star is indeed struggling at the plate with his new team.

“I feel like whatever is ailing Juan Soto is directly tied to this statue and as soon as it’s destroyed/redesigned he’ll be back to himself at the plate,” writes Sara Sanchez of Bleed Cubbie Blue and Baseball HQ. Countless others got their jokes in about the statue.

As the Padres prepare for a series against the Giants, they will look to get above .500 on the season. Soto will look to regain his star form and help San Diego compete at a high level.