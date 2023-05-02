The Cincinnati Reds (12-17) visit the San Diego Padres (16-14) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 9:40 p.m. ET. This will be the second of a three-game set between the cross-country foes after the Padres took the opener 8-3. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Reds-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Padres Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-125)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Padres

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Fourth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 17-12 (59%)

Over Record: 16-13 (55%)

The Reds showed signs of life in recent weeks as they swept the Rangers before taking two of three from the Athletics. Despite dropping the series opener with San Diego, Cincinnati looks like a formidable threat compared to their early season woes. Still, the Reds struggle on the offensive end as they rank just 17th in runs and 25th in total bases. They really struggle in the power department – ranking 28th in home run rate and 27th in isolated power. That being said Cincinnati’s third-ranked BABIP suggests some positive regression could be headed their way. Consequently, they need that positive regression to come sooner rather than later if they want to cover tonight.

Righty Graham Ashcroft (2-0) makes his sixth start of the season for the Reds this season. After an up-and-down rookie season, Ashcroft has come out of the gates firing this season. Through five starts, the 25-year-old holds a shining 2.10 ERA to go along with a 1.17 WHIP. Despite starting 19 games last year, Ashcroft has nearly doubled his WAR from last season already. He’s been remarkably consistent thus far but has yet to look truly dominant. Still, Ashcroft hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any start this season and has allowed three hits in each of his last two starts. While the Padres’ offense showed signs of life in recent games, they still rank just 19th in runs per game – setting Ashcroft up for another quality start.

With Ashcroft dealing on the mound, the Reds will need their offense to step up if they want to keep things close tonight. In recent games, former top prospect Nick Senzel has been on fire at the dish. In his previous six games, Senzel went 9/22 with three homers and nine RBI. He collected 23 total bases as he has carried Cincinnati’s lineup. While it remains to be seen if he can keep that up, his production – coupled with the consistent bat of Johnathan India gives the Reds a strong chance to keep things close tonight.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 16-14 (53%)

Over Record: 13-15-2 (46%)

San Diego didn’t have quite the start they were hoping for coming into the season as they are now two games over .500 for the first time all season. However, a trip south to Mexico City may have been just the anecdote for their offensive struggles as they exploded for 22 runs in their two wins over the Giants. San Diego carried that momentum into the series opener with Cincinnati by dropping eight runs on the Reds. Still, the Padres average the 19th-most runs per game and thus need their offense to continue rolling if they want to cover against a surprisingly lively Reds team.

Righty Michael Wacha (2-1) makes his sixth start of the season for the Padres tonight. Washed signed with San Diego after he went 11-2 and compiled a 3.32 ERA in 127.1 innings with the Red Sox last year. He hasn’t found that same success thus far in 2023. Wacha allowed 3+ runs in four of his five starts. Things have been particularly poor for Wacha in recent starts as he allowed 10+ hits in two of his last three games. Still, Wacha has flashed signs of being a dominant start as he is still just 31 years old. He shut down the powerful Braves lineup in his second start – allowing just two hits and striking out 10 in six innings. Despite some rocky starts of late, Cincinnati’s bottom-ranked offense could be just what he needs to get back on track.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick

San Diego’s offense has exploded in recent games but they face their toughest challenge of late in standard elevation against the red-hot Graham Ashcroft. Still, after putting up eight runs in the opener, I expect the Padres to stay hot and keep this one out of reach.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+104)