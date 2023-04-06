Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan’s game-worn and autographed sneakers from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals have already received a record-setting bid of $1.8 million, according to NBC Sports Digital Editor Max Molski.

“The current figure of $1.8 million would tie the record for most expensive sneakers of all time, a distinction that currently belongs to a pair of Nike Air Yeezy prototypes worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammys,” wrote Molski.

Michael Jordan’s sneakers went up for auction on Sotheby’s, a British-founded broker of art, jewelry, watches and more, on April 3, according to its website. The shoes, Jordan’s 13th model in his numbered series of sneakers, were set to become available for purchase via Sotheby’s online auction for an estimated $2-4 million dollars.

Michael Jordan’s game-worn Nike Airships from 1984 sold for $1.47 million in 2021, wrote Newsweek journalist Amancay Tapia. A pair of game-used and autographed Michael Jordan Olympic Converses worn during the 1984 Olympic basketball final against Spain was sold at auction for $190,373 in 2017.

Chicago prevailed in a 93-88 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which would ultimately be Jordan’s final series with the Bulls. Jordan would score 37 points as he hit 14 of his 33 shot attempts and nine of his 10 free throws, countering the 20 points scored by former Jazz and Phoenix Suns guard Jeff Hornacek.

Michael Jordan bade farewell to the team he spent 13 seasons with after he hit the game-winning shot from 18 feet out in Game 6 at the Delta Center, ending off a 45-point performance while leading Chicago to an 87-86 victory and a championship in 1998.

“Hopefully I’ve put enough memories out there for everybody to at least have some thoughts about what Michael Jordan did in his 14 years,” Jordan said, via the Washington Post. “I have another life and I know I have to get to it at some point in time. And hopefully the fans and the people understand that.”