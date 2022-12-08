By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres have spent this winter chasing a major superstar. After missing out on Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, they finally have their man.

The Padres are in agreement with shortstop Xander Bogaerts on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract. While it is early on in this particular news cycle, we are learning more about the agreed-upon terms.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi took to Twitter on Wednesday night to reveal there are no opt-outs in this contract. Furthermore, the Padres have given Bogaerts full no-trade protection as part of the deal.

Bogaerts spent the last nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He won the first of five career Silver Slugger awards in just his second season in the major leagues.

The 30-year-old shortstop has made four career All-Star appearances. He won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and once again in 2018.

It isn’t immediately clear where Bogaerts will play for the Padres. The four-time All-Star is a shortstop by trade and has experience playing third base, something other teams wanted him to do in 2023.

However, third base is occupied by Manny Machado. Machado has an opt-out after next season, though, so a potential move to the hot corner in 2024 isn’t out of the cards.

The Padres also received fantastic play at shortstop from Ha-seong Kim in 2022. Kim took the reigns at short following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injuries and PED suspension.

The Padres have time to figure things out. What matters is the addition of another elite offensive force in their lineup as they chase an elusive World Series ring.