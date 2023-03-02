The San Diego Padres have added a ton of stars in recent years, and now Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts form a great foundation for a dangerous lineup.

Despite all of the talent that the Padres have, they are still trying to win the National League West over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres did defeat the Dodgers in the NLDS last season, but the Dodgers are still picked by most people to win the division again in 2023, even with the injury to shortstop Gavin Lux.

For the Padres to win the National League West for the first time since the 2006 season, they will need the big four of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts to play to their capabilities. They will also need contributions from guys lower in the lineup and in the pitching staff.

Let’s get to four Padres who need bounce back seasons in 2023.

4. Padres OF Trent Grisham

Outfielder Trent Grisham had a tough season in 2022, hitting just .184 with a .284 on-base percentage and 17 home runs. That was good for a 83 wRC+, which indicates that Trend Grisham was a 17% below league-average hitter in 2022.

Grisham was a key part of the Padres making a run to the NLCS in 2022, and he has put up decent offensive seasons in the past. He is already a very strong defender in the outfield, so he could be a dangerous weapon in the lower half of the Padres lineup if he just bounced back a little bit with the bat.

3. Padres IF Jake Cronenworth

Jake Cronenworth wasn’t necessarily bad in 2022, but the Padres would prefer the 2021 version of Jake Cronenworth who hit 21 home runs. Cronenworth hit 17 home runs in 2022, and hit .239 with a .332 on-base percentage, compared to .266 with a .340 on-base percentage.

Cronenworth is a switch hitter, so if he can reach his 2021 form, he could be another key piece that lengthens the Padres lineup behind the big four of Machado, Soto, Tatis Jr. and Bogaerts.

2. Padres P Josh Hader

Josh Hader had a disappointing season last year, and the Padres expected him to be their main guy in the bullpen. He will need to have a bounce back season to shut down close games for the team in 2023. The good news is that he should be able to do that.

Hader posted an ugly 5.22 ERA in 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Padres. However, his FIP was 3.45 and his expected FIP was 2.94. The underlying numbers indicate that Josh Hader had a lot of bad luck in 2022. His bad ERA was weighed down mainly by two bad stretches.

He still had a whiff rate in the 97th percentile of the league according to Baseball Savant. The Padres need a bounce back, and so does Hader, as he’s a free agent after this season. The good news, is everything is lined up for him to do so.

1. Padres IF Fernando Tatis Jr.

This is an obvious one. He is is going to be a key part of the lineup, as long as he is healthy and on the field. That has been the issue with Fernando Tatis Jr. over the last couple of seasons.

In 2021 he missed time with a shoulder issue. Then when the lockout ended in 2022, he came into camp with an injury from a motorcycle accident, and eventually got served an 80-game suspension for PEDs. He will serve 20 more games on that suspension at the start of this season.

Once Tatis Jr. is eligible to return to the lineup, the key is just staying on the field. He has shown to be an elite talent ever since he started playing in MLB. There is no doubt that he can perform at a high level. If he is on the field for the first time since 2021, the Padres should have one of the best lineups in all of baseball.