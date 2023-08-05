San Diego Padres fans have been forced to modify their definition of reaching the mountain top a number of times throughout this season.

Before the year began, the apex was the World Series. Nothing else would suffice after falling short last season. After a poor start, that definition remained intact but no longer entailed winning the National League West. Just get into the playoffs and then everything resets. Things did not really turn around, though, with San Diego being several games below .500 by the time the All-Star break rolled around.

And now, following arguably the team's best stretch of the season (won five of last six), the mountain top became .500. Reach mediocrity, and then a National League Wild Card slot could be a tangible goal. By gradually adjusting expectations, fans were able to keep that World Series dream alive, but just barely. It might end up fully evaporating into the land of fantasy following the latest Joe Musgrove injury news.

The 2022 All-Star pitcher is being shut down for three weeks with inflammation in his right shoulder capsule. He was dismayed by the setback.

“I honestly thought we were going in for a pretty routine checkup, you know inflammation, injection or some meds or something, and then get out of there,” Musgrove told the media Friday, per 97.3 The Fan San Diego. “They went in and found some injury to the capsule, which is a pretty significant part of the shoulder that leads to a lot of bad things.”

Joe Musgrove discusses his shoulder injury: pic.twitter.com/3aMzIdiJFD — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 4, 2023

The 30-year-old right-handed starter went on to say that he sought multiple opinions but ultimately could not avoid a hiatus of at least three weeks. Musgrove has been dominant since the calendar turned to June and has a 10-3 record with a 3.05 ERA on the year. He has been a crucial part of the Padres' resurgence.

He is determined to get back as soon as possible and address any long-term injury issue in the offseason. But his absence makes that climb up the mountain much steeper.

San Diego is currently four games out of the playoffs and is hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers for a weekend set. Fans desperately hope that they do not have to temper expectations again.