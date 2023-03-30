The San Diego Padres will be without starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for at least the next two weeks after the 30-year-old landed on the 15-day IL with a left big toe fracture, according to MLB.com transactions.

It isn’t a surprising move after Musgrove injured his toe during the Grapefruit League in February; he fractured the toe in a weight room incident, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin.

Musgrove was placed on the injured list retroactive to Mar. 27, so he shouldn’t be out too much longer than that 15-day timeframe. He’s scheduled to throw in a minor-league game on Saturday before the Padres can blueprint a plan for his 2023 debut. That being said, there’s isn’t an official timetable for his recovery, and similar injuries can take up to 4-7 weeks to fully heal.

The Padres had an excellent offseason, signing Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz, while extending ace Yu Darvish. Darvish will start for the Padres on Opening Day when the team welcomes the Colorado Rockies to Petco Park. The game is set to kickoff at 6:40 PST but could be delayed due to rain.

Musgrove pitched to a 2.93 ERA last season, adding 184 strikeouts. He figures to be the second man up in the Padres’ roster after Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Nick Martinez figure to move up in the rotation until Musgrove is healthy.

He signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Padres last August, and San Diego will look forward to having one of their best pitchers back in the lineup once the righty can make his 2023 debut.