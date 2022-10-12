Padres’ Joe Musgrove pissed off at MLB Network’s Brian Kenny for cheating assertions

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was recently checked by umpires during an MLB Playoff game for cheating. MLB Network’s Brian Kenny later asserted that Musgrove was indeed cheating based on a drastic increase in his spin rates. Kenny’s claims reportedly irked Musgrove, per Kevin Acee.

“There’s always going to be people second-guessing everything I do because of what he said,” Joe Musgrove said.

Acee added that Musgrove is “not all that upset by Buck Showalter.” However, he noted that it is Kenny who has drawn the ire of Musgrove.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter noticed a shiny substance on the pitcher’s ears and asked the umpires to check Musgrove. The umpires did not find anything and Joe Musgrove was allowed to continue pitching.

Musgrove shared his brutally honest opinion on the incident after the Padres beat the Mets in the NL Wild Card Series.

“I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg, they’re desperate, doing everything they can to get me out of the game,” Musgrove said in his postgame interview, via MLB.com. “It motivated me a little bit. It fired me up.”

Buck Showalter’s decision to check Joe Musgrove for sticky substance use became much more justifiable after his spin rate data was released. 5 of Musgrove’s 6 pitches saw increases of at least 100 RPMs in the game.

And that led Kenny to make his assertion that the Padres pitcher was indeed cheating. The MLB Network host had an entire segment where he broke down the analytics behind his claim. But his accusation was far more straight-forward after joining “High Heat” with Chris Russo, video via Twitter user Kevin Hyde.

“In other words you think Joe Musgrove cheated?” Chris Russo asked Kenny.

“Yeah,” Kenny replied.

And Joe Musgrove is understandably not pleased with Brian Kenny’s accusation.