The San Diego Padres currently have six capable starting pitchers on their roster. With Joe Musgrove expected to rejoin the rotation next week though, the Padres will need to move one of their current starters to the bullpen. Nick Martinez may potentially be the odd man out for San Diego, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

“Things are about to get interesting,” Rosenthal said. “Musgrove’s final rehab start will be tomorrow. He’s expected to rejoin the Padres’ rotation next week in Arizona. They’ll need somebody to go to the bullpen, could be Nick Martinez.”

Martinez currently has a 5.60 ERA through three starts for San Diego. Walks have especially been problematic for Martinez, who’s surrendered 10 base-on-balls while striking out just 11 total hitters.

The majority of big league teams typically employ five-man rotations. The Padres are seemingly willing to remain with a six-man pitching staff. However, going to a seven-man pitching rotation wouldn’t make sense, which is why they need to make a move.

The Padres’ pitching has been called into question at times so far during the 2023 campaign, but there’s no denying their starting depth. They are well-prepared to deal with potential future injuries.

Joe Musgrove’s return will be critical to their success. He’s one of the best pitchers on the team alongside Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, and should provide newfound energy and momentum for San Diego.

From an offensive standpoint, the same can be said about Fernando Tatis Jr. The shortstop-turned-outfielder is tearing it up in the minor leagues and appears ready to roll for his return to the Padres next week.