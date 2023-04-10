Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Diego Padres star Juan Soto revealed that he’s not a fan of the MLB pitch clock during a recent interview, video via Talkin’ Baseball.

Juan Soto says he's not a fan of the pitch clock pic.twitter.com/u7m66Ufyoa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 10, 2023

“I mean, gotta be the time clock, the pitch clock, whatever you call it,” Soto responded when asked what his biggest adjustment has been with the new MLB rules. “I don’t like it at all. You gotta go quick, you have no time to think. Sometimes you don’t want to go on the game speed, you want to go on your speed. You want to relax… now with that pitch clock, it’s nothing that you can do anymore. You just gotta go out there and play.”

Juan Soto, who’s known for the “Soto Shuffle,” likes to take his time and go at his tempo when at the plate.

This entire video is Juan Soto in a nutshell. The Shuffle

The catcher conversation

The homer

The stare down Legend. pic.twitter.com/uMsjbqecjn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 14, 2022

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Soto is now unable to take as much time with only eight seconds to engage with the pitcher. What fans need to understand is that MLB players have played the game their whole lives without being timed on the field. Adjusting to the pitch clock isn’t an easy task.

Has the pitch clock helped to speed up the game? Absolutely. It has arguably been a great thing for the sport. With that being said, it is understandable that Juan Soto may not like the pitch clock just yet. Soto isn’t the only player who’s spoken out against it, as Max Scherzer recently shared his honest thoughts on the pitch clock.

Meanwhile, other stars like Jazz Chisholm are fans of it.

Like it or not, it seems as if the pitch clock is here to stay.