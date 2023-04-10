San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto has kept a close watch on the career of Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for quite a while now. The two outfielders each made their MLB debuts in the 2018 season, and they went on to have a multitude of battles in the National League East over the five seasons that Soto donned a Washington Nationals jersey.

Soto also has much appreciation for Acuna’s game.

Soto and Acuna touched base with ESPN’s Eduardo Perez for a sit-down interview ahead of the series finale between the Padres and the Braves. Perez asked Soto if there is one aspect of Acuna’s game that he “wished” he could have, and the two-time All-Star took some time to laud his speed.

“For me, I feel like the speed,” Soto said. “That speed that he has is just incredible.

“Every time he’s running around the bases, you can feel the fear. … That’s one of the things I really enjoy about him.”

Acuna’s speed has often kept infielders and outfielders on their heels whenever he is running around the bases. The Braves star’s keen speed was on full display in the 2019 campaign, when he recorded a career-high in stolen bases with 37. He has since not logged a 30-plus stolen bases season.

Acuna has opened up the 2022 campaign on a promising note. The Braves’ starting right fielder entered Sunday leading the National League in multiple stats, including runs (10).