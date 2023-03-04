Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm is a big fan of the MLB pitch clock. Chisholm, the 2023 MLB The Show cover athlete, shared his thoughts on the pitch clock during a Marlins’ recent Spring Training game versus the New York Mets, per Takin’ Baseball on Twitter.

“I love the pitch clock and everything that it does,” Chisholm said. “It makes the pitcher get back on (the mound). It gets me locked in even more because I have to stay locked in on the pitcher instead of taking my eyes off of him. So it’s sick.”

Jazz Chisholm makes a good point. Hitters are forced to be locked in at the plate as a result of the pitch clock. They can’t walk around and overthink things in-between pitches anymore. Chisholm seems to believe the clock can help him during the 2023 season.

Players from all-around the league have addressed the new clock, with some sharing Jazz Chisholm’s opinion. Others, however, have voiced their displeasure, such as Philadelphia Phillies’ ace Zach Wheeler.

“I don’t like it at all,” Wheeler said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think it messes with the game too much.”

The pitch clock is intended to help speed up games. The pitcher has 15 seconds to throw the baseball with no runners on base, and 20 seconds with runners on base. Hitters are given eight seconds to engage with the pitcher. The penalty for a violation is a strike for hitters and a ball for pitchers.

It will certainly be interesting to see the impact of the pitch clock during the regular season.