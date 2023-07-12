When budding star Juan Soto was hopping around during the Washington Nationals' thrilling World Series run in 2019, many fans were wondering when he conceived something so unique as the Soto Shuffle. The San Diego Padres left fielder ended the suspense ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

“It just came from myself when I was in minor leagues, low-A, and it was a great moment,” Soto said, per ESPN. “I started getting happy taking walks and everything, so I just started doing it.”

Juan Soto shares where the Soto Shuffle came from 👀 pic.twitter.com/yvQiS1JCVu — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

Fans tend to be split on how much personality and antics there should be in baseball, but they can at least agree that the Soto Shuffle leaves a lasting impression. Viewing the ritual from afar can look similar to Ross Geller adjusting his leather pants, but up close you could clearly witness the intensity in the 24-year-old's eyes.

While there is a fine line between swagger and cockiness, the Soto Shuffle appears to be an accepted part of the modern game by fellow players. It does not pack quite the same punch on a 43-47 team, however. The Padres have been in a heated race with the New York Mets for biggest disappointment of the 2023 season and are incomprehensibly six games out of the third National League Wild Card spot.

Even more puzzling, though, is that the struggles have occurred during a resurgence for Juan Soto. He is batting .265 and has an elite .419 on-base percentage (83 walks) to go with 15 home runs and .898 OPS. Fans need to be watching those feet closely when Soto steps into the batter's box at his third-career All-Star Game Tuesday night.