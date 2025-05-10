ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres-Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies continue to struggle. They are buried in the National League West and have the worst record in baseball. It is the second weekend of May, and in terms of having any realistic chance of making the playoffs, their season is already — essentially — over. That's a rough place to be, but it's reality in a division with the Dodgers, Giants, Diamondbacks, and the San Diego team which came into Denver on Friday and hammered Colorado by scoring double-digit runs. Let's see if Colorado's pitching can stabilize and adjust against the Padres' bats, which have notably come alive again with stars returning from injuries. Luis Arraez and Jackson Merrill have returned from the shelf, and the Padres have indeed looked better with those two bats in the order.

Padres-Rockies Projected Starters

Stephen Kolek vs Bradley Blalock

Stephen Kolek (1-0) made his 2025 debut this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is true that the Pirates have a bad offense, but Kolek was still dipping his toes into big-league waters for the first time this year. It was hard to know what to expect. He could not have done any better than he did. Giving up zero runs in 5 1/3 innings in a season debut? What more can San Diego ask for?

Last Start: May 4 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Bradley Blalock (0-1) has an 8.03 ERA. He was solid in his most recent outing against the talented and formidable San Francisco Giants. He contained the Giants and kept his team in the game in the sixth inning. That is what he should aspire to do: Get into the sixth, maybe the seventh, inning of the game and give the Rockies a reasonable chance to win. Blalock can't control his team's hitting or the bullpen which comes in behind him in the latter innings. All he can do is give his team a chance.

Last Start: May 3 at San Francisco Giants — 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: -200

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 11.5 (-105)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Padres) | MLB (Rockies)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

There isn't a ton to say here. The Padres are one of the best teams in baseball. They have their big bats back in the lineup again. The Rockies have the worst record in baseball. Stephen Kolek was very good in his 2025 debut. He might not be Dylan Cease or Nick Pivetta or Michael King, but he should contain the Rockies. It's hard to say that Bradley Blalock will contain the Padres. The math is very simple here, and you can tell how heavy a favorite the Padres are by noticing the prices for San Diego -1.5 runs and Colorado +1.5 runs. The plus-1.5 is a plus-money price, and the minus-1.5 is almost -150. The real question here might be whether you want to take Padres -2.5 for close to even money, or Rockies +2.5 for minus money but still under -200 odds.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stephen Kolek did pitch well in his 2025 debut this past Sunday, but he is still relatively new to the big-league scene and is bound to have a rough day at the office. Pitching in Coors Field is precisely the situation in which an inexperienced pitcher might struggle, even against the Rockies. Keep in mind that the Rockies have been absolutely crushed in their last three games. They have given up 10 or more runs in three straight games. Colorado is bound to play better, and it is due to play a game which is at least somewhat close.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Don't overthink it with a matchup this lopsided. Go Padres -1.5. Then, if San Diego gets an early lead, you might be able to grab Rockies +4.5 at a decent price and middle your bet.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5