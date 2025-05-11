May 11, 2025 at 12:04 AM ET

At this point, calling it a “loss” feels generous. The Colorado Rockies were annihilated Saturday night, suffering a 21-0 blowout at the hands of the San Diego Padres in what may go down as the lowest moment of an already nightmarish 2025 season.

The box score was pure carnage: 24 hits for San Diego, including five home runs, while Colorado managed just five hits of their own. Rookie Bradley Blalock, making just his third MLB start, was left to absorb the punishment, surrendering 12 runs on 13 hits in just 3 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 12.94.

“They got rolling in the first and didn’t stop,” a deflated Bud Black said postgame. “We’ve got to wear it.”

This latest meltdown dropped the Rockies to 6-33 — tying the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the worst start through 39 games in the modern era. It also marked their eighth straight loss and seventh consecutive game allowing at least eight runs, a new franchise record.

The Rockies, somehow, keep getting worse

Fans at Coors Field, many of whom were Padres supporters, began doing The Wave in the sixth inning. It might’ve been the most coordinated display of energy from anyone in a Rockies uniform all night. Catcher Jacob Stallings even made a rare pitching appearance, tossing two innings and striking out former Rockie Elias Díaz in the ninth to a surprisingly loud cheer.

General manager Bill Schmidt, speaking before the game, didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“I feel for the fans, I feel for the people around here,” Schmidt told The Denver Post. “I know we are better than we have played, but we are not good right now. We have to battle through it and get to the other side.”

Unfortunately, that “other side” is starting to look like the summit of Mount Everest.

The Rockies’ -134 run differential is not only the worst in baseball by a mile — it has them on pace for a jaw-dropping -557 for the season, which would obliterate the modern record. The next-worst? The 1932 Boston Red Sox at -345.

As if it couldn’t get worse, Colorado’s top pitching prospect Chase Dollander is already in the majors with a 7.71 ERA. Kris Bryant, once the face of a hopeful rebuild, remains on the injured list with a chronic back issue and a contract that’s quickly earning “worst in baseball” status.

Clubhouse leader Kyle Freeland, a Denver native, looked visibly emotional speaking about the state of the team earlier this week, and it’s hard to blame him.

The Rockies are last in runs scored, last in team ERA, and last in hope. With the trade deadline still months away, they’ll likely ship off whatever value they have left.

“It’s miserable,” one fan tweeted. “But at least Stallings struck someone out.”

Miserable is putting it lightly. Historic futility might be more accurate — and Rockies fans are running out of ways to laugh through the pain.