The San Diego Padres’ big spending was a massive topic of discussion this offseason. Among the additions of guys like Xander Bogaerts was the need to extend Manny Machado, who previously said he planned to enter free agency after the season. Instead, Machado will be sticking around in Slam Diego for a long time.

The Padres and Machado have agreed to an 11-year contract extension worth $350 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After leading San Diego to its first playoff run in a long time, the 30-year-old, superstar third baseman is rewarded with a lucrative new deal.

Machado and the Padres were previously not close to agreeing to a figure for an extension but just as Spring Training games begin, San Diego and the six-time All-Star found common ground and got a deal done. He will be around for the long run with Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. San Diego’s next order of business will be to extend Juan Soto to a long-term deal.

Last season, Machado placed second in National League MVP voting with a slash line of .298/.366/.531, 172 hits, 102 RBI and 32 home runs. He was in the 95th percentile in outs above average and helped San Diego reach the NLCS for the first time since 1998.

The Padres are clearly committed to winning and will spare no expense to put together a juggernaut. Manny Machado now gets paid handsomely and will be the centerpiece of a competitive team for years to come.