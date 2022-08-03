Juan Soto’s heartfelt message to Nationals after trade to Padres

Superstar slugger Juan Soto was dealt from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres in an MLB trade deadline blockbuster. In terms of the return the Nationals received- and the generational-type player the Padres obtained- it was perhaps the biggest trade in the sport’s history. However, amid all of the hype and excitement about the deal, it’s easy to forget that these players are still human.

Such a trade uproots the routine they’ve developed over the years. Soto is no different. The newest member of the Padres still has a great deal of appreciation for the Nationals. Early Wednesday morning, Soto took to Twitter, posting a series of heartfelt messages.

Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs. pic.twitter.com/msrTSv48a1 — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022

First, Juan Soto thanked the “Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream.” The Padres star expressed gratitude to the coaches and teammates who helped him in Washington. Then, Soto took a minute to appreciate what he accomplished in a Washington uniform.

I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten. — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022

Even amid all the different emotions of the MLB trade deadline, Juan Soto still has the Nationals’ 2019 World Series in the back of his mind, feeling honored to have played in front of “such supportive fans.” He finished up his special message with a personal note to the fans.

To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations.

Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude…Forever Yours,

Juan Soto — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) August 3, 2022

Soto called the Nationals fans “family”, saying that he knew they’d “have a special place” in his heart. He finished up by saying he’s “forever theirs.”

The Padres slugger had made a home for himself in Washington. He developed relationships with manager Davey Martinez, general manager Mike Rizzo and countless other teammates and coaches. He even won a World Series.

Those are relationships and memories Juan Soto- and Nationals fans- won’t soon forget.