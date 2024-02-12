The Padres can’t quit Jurickson Profar.

Veteran utility man Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres came to terms on a one-year contract on Monday, per Jon Heyman. The deal will pay Profar $1 million this season, pending a physical.

Profar spent the majority of the last four seasons with the Padres, appearing in 359 total games for San Diego. He signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies last offseason after three years with the Padres, only to rejoin San Diego for the final month of the 2023 season following his release from Colorado.

He appeared in 14 games for the Padres last year, hitting 13-for-44 with a home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored. His total batting average for the season was .242.

Though he's been an impactful player throughout his career, Profar has never been an All-Star. His best season came in 2018 with the Texas Rangers, where he clubbed 20 home runs and 35 doubles, adding 77 RBIs and a .793 OPS. He impressively played at least 79 innings at all four infield spots that season as well.

Profar's best season with the Padres was in 2022. He set career highs in games played (152) and doubles (36) while matching his career-best 82 runs scored. He hit for a .250 average with six runs scored and five RBIs as a starter for San Diego during the playoffs that year. The Padres lost the NLCS in five games.

Padres adding depth

The Padres have a lot of glaring holes in their roster as Opening Day rapidly approaches. The signing of Jurickson Profar doesn’t fix many of those holes, but it does give San Diego a familiar face who will be comfortable in the role he is given, whatever that may be.

As it stands, it's unlikely that Profar will be an everyday starter for the Padres. He could get plenty of at-bats early in the season though if he 1) makes the team out of spring training and 2) San Diego's other outfield options don’t jump off the page.

The Padres have question marks surrounding two of their outfield positions, with Fernando Tatis Jr. being the only locked-in starter of the three. It will be interesting to see if Profar can turn back the clock a bit and reignite his career as he plays into his 30s.