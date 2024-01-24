Peyton Manning couldn't be prouder to see Rockies legend Todd Helton enter the Hall of Fame

In his sixth appearance on the ballot, Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Of the many to congratulate Helton was another Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning.

Of course Manning is in the NFL's hall while Helton will grace MLB's. However, the two crossed paths during their time at Tennessee. Helton even started over Manning at quarterback. Both of their professional careers more than worked out however and Manning had nothing but love for his former teammate and newest Hall of Famer, via the Rockies.

“Congratulations on your induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Manning said. “It's extremely well deserved, I know how hard you worked your entire life to be the best baseball player you can be. This honor shows all the hard work and sacrifice was worth it.”

“I'm just proud to know you, proud to be your friend and proud to have been a witness on your journey to greatness that ends in Cooperstown,” Manning continued. “Congratulations pal.”

The Rockies selected Helton with the eighth overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft. It didn't take long for him to reach the majors, as he made his MLB debut in 1997. He spent the next 17 seasons with the team, appearing in 2,247 games. He hit .316 with 369 home runs and 1,406.

Along the way, Todd Helton was named an All-Star five times and a Silver Slugger four times. He won three gold gloves and won the batting title in 2020. But on top of all of his accomplishments, Helton can now say he is a Hall of Famer.

His friend Peyton Manning couldn't be happier.