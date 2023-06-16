Manny Machado has yet to really look like the superstar the San Diego Padres signed to a monster 11-year extension worth $350 million in February. But he still reminded the home crowd just how impactful his tenure with the Swinging Friars has been on Thursday night versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Machado took left-hander Logan Allen yard with a three-run shot in the first inning for his 65th home run at Petco Park. That is the highest mark in franchise history, according to The Athletic MLB. He passes retired first baseman and five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, as the 30-year-old continues to make lasting memories in San Diego.

Though, any individual accolades are going to be difficult for fans to celebrate, given how much this 33-34 club has underachieved through mid-June. Momentous day aside, Machado is included in that disappointment. The third baseman raised his batting average to .255 but is still struggling to draw his usual walk rate (just 13 through 51 games) and has just eight home runs after belting his history-making one.

The Padres need him to play up to his 2022 National League MVP runner-up form if they are to meet the lofty expectations the baseball world set for them going into this season. Toppling the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason and arguably winning the offseason put this team in the World Series or bust category.

Expectations can sometimes change during a long MLB season, but a fourth-place standing in the NL West is a downright disaster. San Diego is on the right track, however, after winning five of their last six games going into Thursday's clash with Cleveland.

Hopefully, the Padres can pull out the victory and allow Manny Machado to properly enjoy his all-time Petco prowess. A record-breaking night would then poetically align with this team finally reaching .500.