The Los Angeles Dodgers won the first matchup of their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres. The 7-5 final score was the result of yet another strong clash between the NL West rivals. Led by multiple standout performances, including from designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and first baseman, the Dodgers started off their postseason strong. Freeman discussed his performance with FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal after the victory, where he talked about playing through an ankle injury.

“I felt good enough,” Freeman relayed to Rosenthal about his sprained ankle. “If I can't play the game the right way then I shouldn't be out there, and I needed to go in that situation if they are going to try to give me 90 feet. I think I got lucky.”

Freeman went two for five with that stolen base on the night, and the Dodgers will look to maintain their momentum heading into Game 2 Sunday night. In a best of five series, winning the first two games usually ends to a happy ending for the victors. In order to advance to the National League Championship Series after this matchup, Los Angeles might need even more standout performances from their first baseman and designated hitter.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers look to advance to NLCS

Although the tandem of Friedman and manager Dave Roberts brought the Dodgers a World Series after the 2020 season, the franchise yearns for many more. The organization's minor league system has been the envy of Major League Baseball, as it consistent churns out contributor after contributor to the 40-man roster. Players like starting pitcher Gavin Stone, outfielder Andy Pages and All-Star catcher Will Smith are evidence of this.

Yet, the ownership group behind Los Angeles has always been willing to spend. This past offseason might have been their biggest ever, as they brough aboard Ohtani; his fellow Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto; outfielder Teoscar Hernandez; and ace Tyler Glasnow, who is currently out injured. In the past, they've gone big to trade for Betts and stud third baseman Manny Machado. They also plucked Freeman from the open market in March 2022. So, player acquisition isn't an issue for the inhabitants of Dodger Stadium.

It will take efforts like Freeman's and Ohtani's Saturday to keep the Dodgers on a path towards the World Series. The team must be all in. If they aren't then their season will end much like it has in the recent past: disappointment and heartbreak.