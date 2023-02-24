San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado offered insight into why he intends to opt out of his contract after this season in a Friday interview with Ben & Woods on 97.3 The Fan.

“It’s obviously a hard decision for me and my family,” Machado said. “It’s not about myself or about anything. Some people might say ‘he just wants the money.’ No. We love San Diego. We have a home there.

“At the end of the day, sometimes, business is business. I think it wouldn’t be in my justice if I… You know, the market’s changed in five years. Really. In one year, it’s changed. You see it in life. You see it in the real world. Let’s take away baseball. The price of eggs it’s… how much?”

Machado had the same message last Saturday, said there were no hard feelings between him and the team, wrote Sports Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez in a Tuesday article.

“Business is business. There’s no hard feelings,” Manny Machado said. “I’m going to go out there and play baseball and perform. That’s my job, that’s my duty.

“Like I’ve always said, it’s about the fans and going out there, performing, and bringing a championship to the city.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

USA TODAY Sports MLB columnist Bob Nightengale wrote that the Padres and Manny Machado might be as far as $145 million apart in contract negotiation talks.

“The Padres offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension this week,” Nightengale wrote. “The contract would begin in 2029, keeping his original 10-year, $300 million deal intact. Machado has five years and $150 million remaining after this season.

“Machado is countering with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024, opting out of his original contract after this season.”

Machado fired back at reports of the team offering him a five-year, $105 million deal.

“You can write out whatever you want, honestly,” Machado said when presented with the reported extension details. “I don’t know how you get this information. But write whatever.”