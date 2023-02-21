San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler ensured third baseman Manny Machado remained an important part of the team after he announced he planned to exercise his opt-out clause next season, according to a Tuesday tweet from USA TODAY Sports MLB columnist Bob Nightengale.

“Manny is my top priority,” Peter Seidler said.

Manny Machado plans to opt out of the 10-year, $300 million contract he signed with the Padres in February 2019. He would have earned an average base salary of $30 million and a signing bonus of $2 million every year until 2028, according to Spotrac. Machado’s contract had an opt-out option in 2023 and a six-team no-trade clause.

Machado said there were no hard feelings between him and the team on Saturday, wrote Sports Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez in a Tuesday article.

“Business is business. There’s no hard feelings,” Machado said. “I’m going to go out there and play baseball and perform. That’s my job, that’s my duty.

“Like I’ve always said, it’s about the fans and going out there, performing, and bringing a championship to the city.”

Manny Machado earned his sixth All-Star appearance and second place in National League MVP voting in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. He earned a .298 batting average, 32 home runs and 100 runs in 150 games played.

The Padres and Machado as $145 million in contract negotiation talks, Nightengale wrote in a Sunday article.

“The Padres offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension this week,” Nightengale wrote. “The contract would begin in 2029, keeping his original 10-year, $300 million deal intact. Machado has five years and $150 million remaining after this season.

“Machado is countering with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024, opting out of his original contract after this season.”

The Padres will face off against the Seattle Mariners at 12:10 PST on Friday in Petco Park. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports San Diego.