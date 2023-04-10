Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The San Diego Padres are rolling now. They have won three straight games, including a 10-2 beatdown against the Atlanta Braves that Nelson Cruz played a huge part in.

Cruz went yard off of Dylan Dodd and drove in six runs in the Padres’ win over the Braves. Since 1920, when RBI became an official stat, Cruz is the third oldest player to record six RBIs in a game, trailing only Carlton Fisk and Barry Bonds, according to ESPN. The 42-year-old Cruz was the same age as Bonds, separated by only a few months, while Fisk was 43.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” the Padres designated hitter said, via ESPN. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

The Padres and Cruz are a perfect fit. The team prides itself on its collection of powerful hitters and gives the seven-time All-Star a shot at competing for a championship. He posted an OPS of just .651 last season but should be more valuable in a lineup where he isn’t the premier bat.

Xander Bogaerts, the Padres’ new star slugger, has gotten off to a great start with his new team. With Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to join the star-studded lineup soon, San Diego could really take off in the National League standings. The Padres are looking to establish themselves as one of the best teams in baseball after reaching the NLCS last season as an underdog.