San Diego Padres veteran Nelson Cruz joined the legendary Ichiro Suzuki in the MLB history books on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. With the Padres taking on the Giants in the Mexico Series over the weekend, Cruz became the oldest player since Ichiro to hit a triple, per Sarah Langs.

“at 42 years & 303 days old, Nelson Cruz is the oldest player with a triple since Ichiro Suzuki on 9/13/16 at 42 years & 327 days,” Langs wrote on Twitter.

The Padres ended up sweeping the two-game set over the weekend, winning 16-11 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday. Cruz recorded just one hit in Sunday’s victory, but it was an impressive one to say the least. He’s never been known as much of a speed threat during his career, so hitting a triple at 42-years old is incredible. Ichiro, on the other hand, featured blazing speed during his career. Although recording a triple at 42-years old seems improbable for most players, it wasn’t as shocking when Ichiro accomplished the feat.

The Padres climbed over the .500 mark with the solid weekend, holding a 15-14 record heading into Monday’s home game against the Cincinnati Reds. San Diego entered the 2023 campaign with sky high expectations given their star-studded lineup. Although things haven’t gone according to plan so far this season, there’s still plenty of time to turn it around. The Padres have no shortage of potential and should be fine moving forward.

Nelson Cruz and San Diego will look to continue trending in a positive direction against Cincinnati in Monday night’s game.