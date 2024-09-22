As the regular season nears its close, the San Diego Padres are closely monitoring the status of Ha-Seong Kim, their starting shortstop, who has been on the 15-day injured list since August 18 due to right shoulder inflammation. The injury, sustained while diving back into first base, has proven tricky and complicated Kim's return to the lineup. Kim looks to return ahead of the upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park.

Despite being able to hit at full capacity, Kim has faced setbacks in resuming his defensive duties. His throwing program entered a “holding pattern” in mid-September due to discomfort, but recent developments have provided a glimmer of hope for both Kim and the Padres. On September 20, he resumed playing catch and made light throws across the diamond, signaling a potential turn for the better in his recovery process.

Padres manager Mike Shildt shared insights into Kim's recovery following a promising session.

“Yesterday was a very, very good day for Kimmy. He was able to play a bit more aggressive catch, took the BP that we already talked about. His catch was good, he felt good, was very optimistic that he’s taken the next steps,” Shildt explained.

Ha-Seong Kim eyes return as Padres make postseason push

The focus now shifts to how Kim's shoulder responds to the increased activity, which remains a key factor in determining his readiness for game action. The question of whether Kim will return to his regular position at shortstop or be eased into a different role remains open.

Shildt addressed this uncertainty, stating, “I don’t think you ease anyone back into a middle infield position, it’d be irresponsible for me to say he’s going to come back at a certain position when we haven't had that conversation yet.” This cautious approach underscores the complexities of managing injuries late in the season, especially when MLB playoff implications loom large.

Kim's versatility and defensive prowess make him a vital asset for the Padres, capable of playing both middle infield positions. His potential return could bolster a Padres team eager to solidify their infield and enhance their postseason chances. As the trainers and medical staff continues to monitor his progress, the Padres remain hopeful that Kim will be able to contribute meaningfully in the closing stages of the season, though his exact role will depend significantly on his recovery trajectory and the needs of the team.