We're set to continue our MLB betting series for the remainder of the Regular Season as we turn our attention towards an interleague matchup out West. The Chicago White Sox will take on the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick.

White Sox-Padres Projected Starters

Chris Flexen (RHP) vs. Martin Perez (LHP)

Chris Flexen (2-14) with a 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 113 K, 148.2 IP

Last Start: 9/14 vs. OAK (W) – 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-8) 6.60 ERA, .301 OBA, 51 K, 61.1 IP

Martin Perez (4-5) with a 4.36 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 98 K, 126.0 IP

Last Start: 9/15 @ SF (W) – 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-2) with a 3.47 ERA, .278 OBA, 60 K, 72.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Padres Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +235

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago White Sox are currently hold the worst record in baseball by a whopping 23 games and they're on the verge of one of the worst seasons in MLB history. The team seemingly fell apart from what were a number of solid campaigns over the last few years, but the loss of franchise star Tim Anderson and a number of unfortunate injuries has kept this team spiraling out of control. Still, the young lineup has kept their wits about them and they've managed wins in three of their last five games. They come into this series riding a two-game losing streak, but they can certainly spoil San Diego's party by stealing a few wins here.

The White Sox will send Chris Flexen to the mound for his twenty-ninth and potentially final start of the season. It certainly hasn't been the season he's hoped for and we've seen him perform much better during his time in Seattle. Nevertheless, he's managed wins in his last two starts, putting together 11 collective innings and only allowing two runs. He's also notched 14 strikeouts during that time, so we're seeing him put together some of his best starts of the season. Don't be surprised if Flexen continues this solid streak of pitching, despite the current state of where his team is at.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the National League West by four games, but they're holding onto the top Wild Card spot by a positive two-game margin. They're doing everything in their power to somehow overtake the Dodgers for a top-seed and they've won six of their last eight games. During that stretch, their pitching staff has also combined for three shut-outs and their rotation is beginning to dial things in ahead of the Postseason. With a healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. firmly in the lineup, the Padres are already looking forward to making some noise in October.

San Diego will send Martin Perez to the mound for start No. 25 on the season. Of his last 10 starts, the Padres have managed wins in nine of those games and while not all have been counted towards Perez's record, he's been a sort of “good luck charm” for them during this streak. He's only allowed one run over his last two starts and while he's not a huge threat to strike batters out, he does a great job of minimizing base runners and putting together a clean first few innings to the game. If he can get off to a hot start in this one, the Padres should cruise to an easy victory if they can scratch runs across.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Chicago White Sox are anxiously waiting for the conclusion of their season as they try to turn the page and begin building this squad back to what it once was. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, have looked like one of the best teams in the National League over the last two months and they're looking to hit their peak just as the Postseason begins.

For obvious reasons, we can't put much faith into backing the White Sox with any sort of money this season. While they've gone 3-2 over their last five games, it's just too volatile to bet on this team as we never know what we're going to see.

For our prediction, we'll side with the San Diego Padres to win this game and cover the run line. This will be their first and only time seeing the White Sox this season, so you know they'll be intent on picking up these important wins late in the Regular Season.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (-130)