The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of a 4-game set that will extend until Monday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.

The Dodgers enter San Diego fresh off a 3-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics. That was a much-needed sweep as the Dodgers had won just two of their previous 10 games. Freddie Freeman is on a tear right now and is going to make the NL MVP race a lot closer than many thought. LA is (62-45) on the season which has them atop the NL West Division by just a few games.

The Padres are starting to turn things around. They have won three of their last four series entering today, and many of the games were on the road. SD is now just one game under.500 with a (54-55) record. They remain in fourth place in the NL West, however, are just four games out of a Wild Card spot. Their schedule is pretty difficult ahead as they face teams with winning records for the majority of the month. If the Friars want to make a playoff push, they must win this 4-game series against their division rivals.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-194)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Padres

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Dodgers is right-hander Bobby Miller. The 24-year-old is primed for a great career with the Dodgers if he remains on pace. He's (6-2) with a 4.37 ERA in 59.2 innings. The rookie pitches a lot better away from LA as well, with a perfect (4-0) record and 2.63 ERA. His last few starts have been shaky but faced some elite offenses in the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers. The Dodgers need Miller to give them at least five solid innings if not a quality start to give them a chance to win this game. The Padres' lineup is starting to take shape, so he will need to be on his game tonight.

JD Martinez is dealing with a hamstring injury and is currently day-to-day. The 2023 All-Star is a big factor in the lineup. Freeman is carrying the load right now, as anyone not named Mookie Betts is having a tough time. Will Smith has lowered his batting average down to .273 and Max Muncy is still below the .200 mark with a .193 batting average. Muncy does have 27 homers on the season, two behind Betts. The Dodgers are on pace to have four hitters hit north of 30 bombs on the year.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Friars is right-hander Yu Darvish. Since becoming a Padre, Darvish has been tasked to face this Dodgers team almost every time they meet. This will be the 11th time facing his former team and he did once with the Cubs back in 2019. In all but just one start, Darvish has pitched a quality start. He threw 6.2 innings allowing just four hits and two runs in the last meeting. Before that, he allowed two hits and zero runs in seven innings. The reigning WBC champion understands what it takes to face this very tough lineup. Expect him to be on his game tonight to give the Friars a chance to cover the spread.

The Padres improved the bullpen over the last few weeks. Robert Suarez returned from injury as he is one of the biggest pieces missing from last year's playoff run. They traded for Scott Barlow at the deadline and now have some key names waiting to take over. San Diego has blown many leads this year and the hope is to turn that around.

Now that the offense is finally starting to hit, the bullpen isn't as stressed entering one to two-score games. Manny Machado played lights out over the month of July and that was certainly needed for the once-struggling lineup. Gary Sanchez is smashing home runs left and right and Juan Soto is back on top of his game. Believe it or not, Ha-Seong Kim is one of the most valuable players in the entire league. According to ESPN, Kim is currently third in baseball with a 5.4 WAR behind the two MVP favorites Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. He's a 5-tool player that is doing it all on the field for the Padres.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

Over the course of the last few times these teams have met, the Padres find a way to win Game 1. The team is playing well and with Darvish on the mound, I expect them to cover this spread. The Under is also the call.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+160); Under 8.5 (-122)