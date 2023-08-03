Pitcher Rich Hill is no longer with the Pittsburgh Pirates as he was recently acquired by the San Diego Padres before the trade deadline. We now know that Hill will make his debut on the hill for the Padres this Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a tweet from Marty Caswell.

Rich Hill has been in the league for 19 years now and San Diego is the 13th team for the 43 year old, and it could maybe be his last as his long career has to be winding down soon.

So far this season, while playing with the Pirates, Hill has a 7-10 record and 4.76 ERA. Despite the age, Hill is still capable of throwing a lot of innings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres and Pirates are in similar positions in terms of their division races. Pittsburgh is currently 48-59 and 9.5 games out first place in the NL Central. It doesn't seem like any playoff push is happening there. San Diego has the better record at 54-55, but are still 8.5 games out of first place in the NL West. Both teams are in fourth place in their division.

There still is some hope for the Padres in the wild card race, however. San Diego is just four games out of a playoff spot, and there is plenty of time to make up some ground and get into a good position. The Padres year in and year out have the talent to be one of the best teams in baseball, but they have yet to deliver. Perhaps adding a veteran pitcher like Hill to the squad will change the fortunes down the final stretch of the season.