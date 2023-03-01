The San Diego Padres agreed to a deal with former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor, New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

According to ESPN, he will be signing a minor league deal with the team and was in the Padres’ clubhouse on Wednesday morning. He played on a $12 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. He earned 472 plate appearances and 426 at-bats for the Orioles in 2022, gaining 88 hits, 49 runs and 13 home runs in 135 games played.

Rougned Odor spent seven years with the Rangers before moving to the Yankees and the Orioles, according to Baseball Reference. In just under 860 games, he earned 749 hits, 429 runs and 146 home runs.

He was traded to the Yankees for outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers in 2021. He made $12 million in 2021 and 2022 before he had a club option in 2023 that included a $3 million buyout.

In late February, the Padres signed third baseman Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension.

“(His leadership) has been terrific,” manager Bob Melvin said, per the MLB. “There’s certain guys in the clubhouse that you need to be able to go to that command respect from everybody else. That’s he and Joe (Musgrove) here.”

Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who was a part of the 2019 Washington Nationals World Series team, made a bold declaration of next season’s Padres squad.

“I mean, it’s going to be fun,” Soto said. “We couldn’t wait to see (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.) coming back and show what he got. It’s just amazing. Having Xander (Bogaerts) too… just incredible team.

“I’ve never been on a team this talented. I think it’s going to be great.”

The Padres will take on the Rangers at 3:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Peoria Sports Complex. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Southwest.