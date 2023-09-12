Rich Hill's time with the San Diego Padres may already be done. MLB's oldest active player was placed on waivers by the Padres on Tuesday, according to Joel Sherman. San Diego intends to keep him if no other team claims the 43-year-old left-hander.

Hill's brief tenure with the Padres has been brutal, to say the least. San Diego acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline on Aug. 1. He has a 9.27 ERA in seven appearances for the club, five of them starts.

Overall this season, Hill has a 5.48 ERA in 141.1 innings and leads the National League in losses. He has yet to record a win with the Padres.

With three weeks left in the regular season, it's unlikely another team is going to take a crack at Hill. He's shown this season that there isn’t much left in the tank. Certainly no contending teams are going to claim him and teams out of contention should opt to use their younger arms in the hopes of finding something useful for next season.

Hill has played for 13 different teams throughout his 19-year MLB career. The Padres may be his last.

The downfall of Rich Hill in a Padres uniform sums up the 2023 season for San Diego. What was promised to be an exciting season quickly turned into disappointment for the Padres, who were one of the favorites to win the World Series before the season began.

The Padres traded for Hill and Scott Barlow, among others, to try and salvage the season in the final two months. Instead, San Diego went 10-18 in the month of August and fell further out of contention.