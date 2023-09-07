The San Diego Padres claimed former Texas Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto off waivers Thursday, the team announced. San Diego also designated OF Ben Gamel for assignment.

The move to add Otto comes after Ji Man Choi and Gary Sanchez both suffered injuries. The injuries only added to San Diego's frustrating 2023 season. As of this story's publication, the Padres hold an underwhelming 66-75 record. They are 19.5 games back in the NL West and seven games back of an NL Wild Card spot.

The Padres move to claim Otto is an interesting one though. He's a pitcher who could factor into their 2024 plans and beyond.

Otto made his MLB debut during the 2021 season with the Rangers. He struggled mightily in six games that season, but Texas did not give up on Otto. In 2022, he pitched in 27 games (all starts) and posted a 4.64 ERA. It was far from an ideal performance, but Otto showed some signs of becoming a reliable pitcher.

However, he's recorded a 10.13 ERA across six games pitched (all relief appearances) in 2023. The Rangers ultimately decided to move on and designate him for assignment, which led to San Diego taking a chance and claiming the 27-year-old.

Otto has experience as both a reliever and starter. The Padres, if they choose to hold onto Otto and give him a chance in 2024, could have him pitch in either role. He's still young enough where developing into a key part of a rotation/bullpen isn't out of the question.

In the end, this waiver claim will be overlooked. Given San Diego's struggles in 2023 though, their focus is on the future and adding Otto may pay dividends down the road.