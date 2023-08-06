New San Diego Padres pitcher Rich Hill had a hilarious response to playing on his 13th team. Hill joins the Padres after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him and teammate Ji-Man Choi to San Diego earlier this week

Following the trade, Hill took humor in joining his 13th team, remarking, “I heard I’m pretty popular on the Immaculate Grid…I haven’t played it yet, but I heard my name pops up a lot,” per 97.3 The Fan San Diego.

Hill also commented that while he knew he'd be traded, San Diego trading for him was a surprise. “Anything was open on the table. It definitely wasn't one of the teams I heard was in the mix, but [I'm] extremely happy to be here and excited to get going tomorrow.”

The Immaculate Grid of course is a popular baseball trivia game, and players who have played for many teams are more often an answer for the grid. Given that Hill is now on his 13th team, it makes sense that he would be a good go-to answer.

Hill is now tied for second with retired pitcher Octavio Dotel for playing on the second most teams of all time. Pitcher Edwin Jackson is the all time leader having played for 14 teams. If Hill manages to play on two more teams, he will tie the record and also have pitched for half of the teams in the MLB.

Rich Hill began his career when the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 4th round in 2002. In his 20+ year career, he has pitched for many teams including multi-year stints with the Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.