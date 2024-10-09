The Padres are getting set to host Game 3 of their heated NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but some technical difficulties are impacting fans as the series flips back to San Diego.

The Padres released a statement before the game stating that TicketMaster was experiencing technical difficulties and that fans were struggling to access tickets, courtesy of Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“TicketMaster has been experiencing technical difficulties and some fans have had challenges accessing tickets,” the team's statement read. “We are encouraging all fans to download their tickets to their mobile wallet for ease of entry. Thank you for your patience.”

The Padres will need all of the fan support they can get, as they will surely be looking to close things out without having to head back to Los Angeles. Their impressive Game 2 performance, one which saw them hit six home runs, helped them snatch home-field advantage from their bitter rivals. Two wins in the next two nights at Petco Park will send them back to the NLCS.

The Padres will also want to avoid having to go back to Los Angeles and play in front of the Dodgers fans, who took things a little bit too far during Game 2. Late in the game with the Padres holding a healthy lead, a Dodgers fan launched a baseball from the stands into the outfield, and the ball landed near Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. The incident caused a delay while fans threw more things onto the field and the umpires sorted everything out.

For that reason, the Padres will want to stay on track and get things closed out in front of the friendly home fans. They will need as much support and crowd noise as they can get in order to get that done, so they will be hoping that TicketMaster gets fixed sooner rather than later.